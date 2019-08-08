|
|
Phyllis Lorraine
92, born Sept. 9, 1926, has gone on to be with her Lord Aug. 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Hambelton; and son, Greg. Phyllis is survived by four children, Garth, Penny and Vaughn Platt, Connie and Thad Wiatrowski and Denise Ann and Tom Allee; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grand-children. Phyllis loved serving God and her church. She was a most humble, gentle woman who loved her children with her whole heart. Her favorite pasttime was her flower garden for she never met a weed that didn't need pulling. She also was an expert needle crafter and wood carver. She will be greatly missed. Viewing will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m., both to be held at T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home. Private interment. Online condolences at www.tgmccarthy.com.
- Hambelton,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 8, 2019