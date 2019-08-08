Home

T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home
329 Goodnight Ave
Pueblo, CO 81004
Phyllis Hambelton


9/9/1926 - 8/6/2019
Phyllis Hambelton Obituary
Phyllis Lorraine
Hambelton, 92, born
Sept. 9, 1926, has gone on to be with her Lord Aug. 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Hambelton; and son, Greg. Phyllis is survived by four children, Garth, Penny and Vaughn Platt, Connie and Thad Wiatrowski and Denise Ann and Tom Allee; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grand-children. Phyllis loved serving God and her church. She was a most humble, gentle woman who loved her children with her whole heart. Her favorite pasttime was her flower garden for she never met a weed that didn't need pulling. She also was an expert needle crafter and wood carver. She will be greatly missed. Viewing will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m., both to be held at T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home. Private interment. Online condolences at www.tgmccarthy.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 8, 2019
