Phyllis Irene Cowell
92, passed away March 11, in Pueblo. She was born Feb. 22, 1928, in Deer, Ark., to Clarence and Zelma (Heydenreich) Cowell who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her adoring husband of 51 years, Eldon J. Bonewell; infant sons, David Allen and Richard Paul; siblings, Pauline Cowell Yoder and Lytle Cowell. Phyllis graduated from high school in 1946 as valedictorian and moved to Pueblo. She married Eldon Bonewell in 1950. She worked at the telephone company and the state hospital and then became a devoted mother to her daughter Susan K. (Mark) Massick. She was the epitome of a homemaker, creating and maintaining a beautiful wardrobe and comfortable home with her sewing skills and decorator's eye. Also survived by brother, Carroll Cowell of Arvada; sister, Carolyn Manley (Gene Lindberg); cherished sister-in law, Anita Cowell of Salinas, Calif.; many nieces and nephews, and several dear life-long friends, including the Potluckers and members of her club. Funeral service, 1 p.m. Saturday, Imperial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens. Donations may be sent to The Pueblo Com- munity Soup Kitchen in her honor.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 13, 2020