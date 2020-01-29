Home

Davis Mortuary - Pueblo
128 Broadway Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
719- 542-1984
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Davis Mortuary.
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Davis Memorial Chapel

Phyllis Jean Caffey

Phyllis Jean Caffey Obituary
Phyllis Jean Caffey, 80,
passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2020, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Gene Caffey; her parents, Raymond and Mabel Biby; her sister, Linda Biby Trinkline and her brother, Chuck Biby. Phyllis is survived and deeply missed by her husband, Gary Caffey; her son, Larry (Diane) Caffey; daughters, Lynn (Mark) and Sandra Caffey; grandchildren, Sherie (Nick) and Craig Caffey; and great-grandson, Arlo Shaffer. Visitation will be from 1 until 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Davis Mortuary. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday Jan. 31, 2020, in the Davis Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 29, 2020
