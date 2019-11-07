Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Hollydot Golf Course
55 N. Parkway Dr.
Colorado City, CO
Phyllis "Grandma Moon" Mullins


1942 - 2019
Phyllis "Grandma Moon" Mullins Obituary
Phyllis "Grandma
Moon" Mullins was born
on April 18, 1942, in Canon City, Colo., to Loy and Olive Adams and grew up on a ranch near Coaldale, Colo. She graduated from Cotopaxi High School in 1960 and immediately married the love of her life, Gerald "Moon" Mullins. Over the years, they lived in Bailey, Gunnison and Monte Vista, Colo., where they worked, raised their three kids, owned and operated a fabric store as well as Moon's Pro Shop. In retirement, they traveled across the country, wintered for years in Arizona to play golf and went to Ireland. Eventually, they settled in Colorado City, Colo. She loved playing golf with friends and family, playing bridge and going to the mountains. Mostly though, she loved her family. They put a million miles on their car traveling to all of their grandkids' sporting events. She loved watching all of them compete and rarely missed one of their competitions. Surrounded by all of her loving family Grandma Moon went to Heaven on Nov. 4, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Gerald "Moon" Mullins; her children, Kana (Greg) Condon, Katrina (Albert) Francis and Monte (Stacie) Mullins; as well as her grandchildren, Chase (Jill), Kyle (Tammi) and Heath (Katy) Francis, Luke and Arika Condon, Taelor (Brandon) Sanchez, Clay and Faithe. Grandma Moon is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Jaycee, Jessa, and Brady Francis. Also surviving her are her siblings, Gene (Doris) Adams, Richard (Toodlem) Adams, Marilyn Yost, Sharon (Conrad) Gul-liford and Elva (Jim) Hannahan in addition to many much-loved nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, at the Hollydot Golf Course, 55 N. Parkway Dr. in Colorado City. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of Hollydot at P.O. Box 19621, Colorado City, CO, 81019 or flowers may be ordered from Forget Me Not Florist, c/o Cindy Bailey at [email protected] or 719-676-3068 or 719-671-1584. Online condolences at davis mortuary.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 7, 2019
