Pillie Armando Lopez
Pillie Armando Lopez, 88.
- It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected and sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather on May 9, 2020. We are comforted in the belief he is now in Heaven with Jesus Christ, free from all pain and suffering. Pillie was born April 1, 1932, in Antonito, Colo. He was raised by his grandparents, J.P. and Genoveva DeHerrera, who preceded him in death, and whose memory he cherished to his last days. He was also preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and four sisters. He is survived by the love of his life, wife, Consuelo "Connie;" daughters, Y-vonne and Debra L.; grandson, Kyle; special family friend, Jerry Deer-wester; and a host of nie-ces, nephews and friends who loved him dearly. He served in the Army/Air Force, 1947 to 1951, with primary duty station in the Philippines. He also served in the Army Reserve for 12 years during his married life. He came to Pueblo after discharge from the Armed Forces and went to work for the Pueblo Ordnance Depot on the Guard Force. It was there he met Connie Salazar, fell in love with her and asked her to marry him. They married on June 15, 1953. This year they would have celebrated their 67th anniversary. Pillie retired from the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier. He was a kind, loving, and generous man who was completely devoted to his family, and whose life's passion was to provide a beautiful and safe home for them. He was emphatic that his children and grandchild receive a full education ensuring they completed college and graduate school. He loved his extended family and friends. He was always willing to lend a hand. He loved to laugh and was a practical joker. His faith in Christ and prayer was boundless and he was a proud member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 17, 2020