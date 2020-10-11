Priscilla D. Brown,
76, passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2020. She was born April 13, 1944, to proud parents Ferdinando and Amada (Gonzales) Sanchez, who both preceded her in death; along with her son, Michael Sanchez and sister, Cornelia Sanchez. Priscilla loved to fish, cook, bake, sew, crochet and can vegetables. She enjoyed going to bingo and gambling and always had a lottery ticket in hand, but most of all Priscilla loved spending quality time with her family and friends. She was a very social lady, you were only a stranger to her once. Priscilla worked as a bartender/ waitress at the Mt. Blanca Inn in Ft. Garland, Colo., and served as the bartender/ bar manager at the VFW in Alamosa for many years. Priscilla was also a life member of the VFW Auxiliary Post #4051 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Priscilla is survived by her children, Rachel (Mark Tafoya) Brown, Robert (Ramona) Sanchez, Aaron Brown, Marvin (Louella) Sanchez, and Richard (Jennifer) Tatum; siblings, Mary Sanchez and John (Angela) Sanchez; 13 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, numerous other relatives and friends who loved and will miss her dearly. Mass intentions will be offered in Ft. Garland, Colo., and Pueblo, Colo., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be named in her honor to Sangre De Cristo Hospice in Pueblo, Colo. Online condolences at www.angeluschapel.com
.