Rachel Trujillo, 90, passed
- away in Colorado Springs on Aug. 12, 2019 after a lengthy illness with Alzheimer's disease. She was a longtime resident of Pueblo. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vince; son, Gary; and her brother and sister. Rachel is survived by her children, Sandra Gallegos, Jimmy (Vicki) and Tommy (Kathy); and brother, Edward Gonzales; grand-children are Matthew, Mark, Natalie, Alex, Armand, Madelyn, Ken-nedy and Jake; and one great-granddaughter, Alyssa. Rachel loved her family, dancing, traveling, walking and volunteering at St. Mary- Corwin Medical Center. In memory of Rachel, you may contribute to the . At her request, there will be no public viewing. Rosary, 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, Romero Chapel. Mass of the Resurrection, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug 20, Holy Family Church.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 18, 2019