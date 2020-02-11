|
|
Rae (Buller) Thomas, 69,
- passed away Feb. 4, 2020, with her loving family and close friends by her side. She was born on Nov. 16, 1950, to Norman and Betty Buller. She was the younger sister to Cheri Wilkerson (Bobby Reed). She graduated from Centennial High School in 1969, and began working in the business office of U.S. West Phone Company right after graduation. She married Russ shortly after, and in 1979, they welcomed their daughter, Danielle. Rae was the best mom ever. She worried about her daugh-ter, Danielle, constantly and bragged about her to perfect strangers. She encouraged her in everything she did, even into adulthood. Rae retired from the phone company after 30 years and went on to work at the Pueblo County Court-house as an Administrative Assistant for 10 years. In the meantime, she welcomed an amazing son-in-law, Brandon Ste-vens (Bubba), and two beautiful grandchildren, Mason and McKennan, whom she loved dearly. Rae loved being with her family and friends. She enjoyed numerous camping trips, going to the movies, reading novels, visiting Mexico, cross-stitching, trips to the wineries with Cheri, fun in New Orleans with Chuck and Rainee Man-zanares and Saturday lunches with Cathy Stew-art. Rae and Russ had many special memories with the Hot Rodders, too! She was a 4'11" ball of fun, love, laughs, and kindness. Rae was immensely proud of her family and leaves nothing but beautiful memories behind. Rae was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years,, Russ; her mother and father, Norman and Betty Buller (Kent Reed); in-laws, Ollie and Allen Quillen; aunt and uncle, Robert and Aileen Jack-son; her sister-in-law, Patricia Head; and numerous cousins and friends. She leaves behind her daughter, Danielle (Brandon) Stevens, Mason (Ashley) Stevens and McKennan Stevens; sister, Cheri (Bobby) Wilkerson; along with her nephews, nieces, cousins and close friends. Thank you to family and friends and to the amazing team at Frontier Hospice for taking great care of Rae through her illness. A celebration of life party will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Do Drop Inn at 1201 S Santa Fe Ave.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 11, 2020