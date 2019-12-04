|
Rafael David Diaz, 62,
- passed away Dec. 3, 2019. He was born July 9, 1957, in Puerto Rico, to Rafael and Viola Diaz who preceded him in death. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and hanging out in the garage with his friends and listening to music. He enjoyed sharing his love with his soulmate Gina, his children and grandchildren. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 23 years, Georgina Diaz; children, David ( Angelic), Zachary (Claudia), Damien Diaz; siblings, Danny Diaz (Renee), Angie (Chris) Gallegos; niece, Mariah; nephews, Aaron, and Gino; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Pat Mora and Mike Bachicha; brother-in-law, Michael (Marcie) Bachicha; eight grandchildren; best friend, Joe Romero; other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Celebration of life, 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at Angelus Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 4, 2019