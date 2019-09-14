|
|
IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory Of
Ralph "Blackie"
Gonzalez
If tomorrow starts
without me
and I'm not there to see.
If the sun should rise and find your eyes
filled with tears for me
I wish so much you wouldn't cry while
thinking of the many things we didn't get
to say.
I know how much you love me as much as
I love you.
Please try to understand that an Angel came and said my place was ready in Heaven and that I'd have to leave all those
I dearly love.
But as I turned to walk away a tear fell from my eye.
For all life I'd always thought I didn't want to die.
I had so much to live for
it seemed almost
impossible that I was leaving you.
I thought of all the yesterdays and all the
love we shared.
Love your,
wife Angie, your children and grandchildren
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 14, 2019