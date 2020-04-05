Home

Ralph Joe Zehrung

Ralph Joe Zehrung Obituary
Ralph Joe Zehrung, 55,
of Pueblo, passed away on April 2, 2020. He was born Nov. 7, 1964, in Martinez, Calif.. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Sr. and Loretta Zehrung. He is survived by his legal guardian, the Arc of Pueblo of many years and his many caregivers with CARE Inc. Many thanks to his staff at Create day program, Colorado Bluesky and Communi-Care. Ralph enjoyed attending his day programs and interacting with his staff and friends. We will miss his playful personality. Memorial services and a celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 5, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
