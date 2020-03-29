|
Ralph Duane Vigil, 63,
- went to be with the Lord on March 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Mabel Vigil; brothers, Roger and Jesse Vigil; sisters, Ruby Medina and Mabel Vigil. He is survived by his loving companion, Linda Lucero; children, Ralph Vigil, Bobby Vigil and Sheri (Doug) Kalanquin; 13 grandchildren; siblings, Roseanne (Ralph) Men-doza, Robert Vigil and Bernadette Vigil; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private services to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 29, 2020