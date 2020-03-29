Home

Ralph Vigil

Ralph Vigil Obituary
Ralph Duane Vigil, 63,
went to be with the Lord on March 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Mabel Vigil; brothers, Roger and Jesse Vigil; sisters, Ruby Medina and Mabel Vigil. He is survived by his loving companion, Linda Lucero; children, Ralph Vigil, Bobby Vigil and Sheri (Doug) Kalanquin; 13 grandchildren; siblings, Roseanne (Ralph) Men-doza, Robert Vigil and Bernadette Vigil; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private services to be announced at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 29, 2020
