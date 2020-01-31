|
|
Ramon M. Aguirre Ramon M. Aguirre, 91,
- passed away Jan. 28, 2020, in Pueblo, Colo. He was born, April 15, 1928, in La Barca, Jalisco, Mexico to Ramon Aguirre Sr. and Esperanza Madrigal, who preceded him in death along with his beloved wife, Helen (Roldan) Aguirre; daughter, Yvonne Aguirre; son, Raymond Aguirre; grandson, Jerald; great-granddaughter, Atiana. Ramon served in the U.S. Army and National Guard; serving in the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed fishing, walking, and visiting with neighbors. He was known as Grampy to his grandchildren and Don Ramon to his neighbors. He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Rick Aguirre; grandchildren, Renee Aguirre, Adrianna (Ralph Mendez) Aguirre, and Jason Lucero; great-granddaughters, Alyssa Aguirre and Annalise Aguirre; former daughters-in-law, Helen Benavidez and Anna Golbe; numerous nieces, nephews and host of other relatives and friends. Special thank you to Brookdale El Camino, Sangre de Cristo Hospice for the exceptional care you gave Ramon, Porfi Arrieta who visited him often, and Helen Benavidez. Rosary, 6 p.m. today. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Both at St. Francis Xavier Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 31, 2020