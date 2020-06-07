Ramona J. Duran, Aug. 26, 1949, to May 26, 2020, of El Dorado Hills, Calif., known to many family and friends as Roma, passed away on May 26, 2020, at the age of 70. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Lawrence (Larry) Duran; and her son, Randy (Kei) from Tiburon, Calif.; her grandchildren, Maiya and James; brother, Joseph (Vivian) Febbraro of Trinidad, Colo.; sister, Minnie Payne of Hend-erson, Nev.; and numerous nephews and nieces. Ramona was born in Trinidad, Colo., and was raised on her parent's, Joe and Roma Febbraro, ranch in the Southern Colorado foothills near Aguilar. She graduated from Aguilar High School, where she met and started dating her future husband, Larry Duran. Ramona received her Bach-elor's degree in Education from the University of Colorado-Boulder, and received her Master's degree as a reading specialist from the University of Wisconsin- Madison. Ramona taught elementary school as a reading specialist for 35 years, including in Racine, Wis., in Frederick County, Maryland and with the Rio Linda/Twin Rivers School District in Sacramento, Calif. After teaching for 35 years, Ramona took a position as an adjunct professor with the School of Education at the University of San Francisco-Sacramento campus. She taught at USF until she was diagnosed with gallbladder cancer in December 2019. A Celebration of Ramona's Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 17, (pending lifting of restrictions), at Sierra View Funeral Chapel, 6201 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael, Calif. More information is available at El Dorado Funeral and Cremation Services, https://www.placervillefuneralandcremation.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 7, 2020.