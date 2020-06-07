Ramona Duran
08/26/1949 - 05/26/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ramona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ramona J. Duran, Aug. 26, 1949, to May 26, 2020, of El Dorado Hills, Calif., known to many family and friends as Roma, passed away on May 26, 2020, at the age of 70. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Lawrence (Larry) Duran; and her son, Randy (Kei) from Tiburon, Calif.; her grandchildren, Maiya and James; brother, Joseph (Vivian) Febbraro of Trinidad, Colo.; sister, Minnie Payne of Hend-erson, Nev.; and numerous nephews and nieces. Ramona was born in Trinidad, Colo., and was raised on her parent's, Joe and Roma Febbraro, ranch in the Southern Colorado foothills near Aguilar. She graduated from Aguilar High School, where she met and started dating her future husband, Larry Duran. Ramona received her Bach-elor's degree in Education from the University of Colorado-Boulder, and received her Master's degree as a reading specialist from the University of Wisconsin- Madison. Ramona taught elementary school as a reading specialist for 35 years, including in Racine, Wis., in Frederick County, Maryland and with the Rio Linda/Twin Rivers School District in Sacramento, Calif. After teaching for 35 years, Ramona took a position as an adjunct professor with the School of Education at the University of San Francisco-Sacramento campus. She taught at USF until she was diagnosed with gallbladder cancer in December 2019. A Celebration of Ramona's Life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 17, (pending lifting of restrictions), at Sierra View Funeral Chapel, 6201 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael, Calif. More information is available at El Dorado Funeral and Cremation Services, https://www.placervillefuneralandcremation.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
El Dorado Funeral & Cremation Services
1004 Marshall Way
Placerville, CA 95667
(530) 748-3715
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved