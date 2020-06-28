Ramona Lujan
11/31/54 - 06/18/2020
Ramona D. Lujan, 65, b o r n Oct. 31, 1 9 5 4 , Pueblo, departed June 11, 2 0 2 0 , Pueblo. Daugh- ter of Anthony J. Rael and Mary O. Rael (Uli- barri). She is survived by daughters, Dranae Lujan and Danielle Lujan Keller; companion, Phi- lip Vigil; her grandchil- dren, Zachary, Julian, Jason and Kendall Gu- tierrez and Anabelle and Noah Keller; great- granddaughter, Isabelle Kramer; brothers, An- thony (Sue) Rael and Dennis (Denise) Rael; and sister, Sandra Car- denas. Ramona was pre- ceded in death by her parents. She leaves be- hind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services will be set for a later date.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 28, 2020.
