Ramona Story


7/29/1933 - 9/4/2019
Ramona Story Obituary
Ramona Lee (Leighty)
Story, 86, of Pueblo, Colo., went to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019 at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo. She was born in Springfield, Colo. to Oakla and Ollie (Zongker) Leighty on July 29, 1933. Ramona graduated from High School in Sylvia, Kan. She married Paul Story in 1952 and they raised their five children in Swink, Colo. until 1989 when they moved to Canon City, Colo.. During the years before Paul's death in 2006, they wintered in Texas and Florida and did a lot of other traveling as well. In 2016, Ramona moved to The Villa Pueblo where you could find her doing puzzles and joking with staff and other residents there. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Francis Story of Pueblo, Colo., Dan (Barb) Story of Lamar, Colo., Rodney (Cathy) Story of Panhandle, Texas, Nancy (Mark) Northcutt of Pampa, Texas, Vicki (Tommy) Salazar of Colorado Springs, Colo.; sisters, Norma, Betty and Esther; brothers, Sparks, Stephen, Jim and Tim; grandchildren, Alicia, Daniel, Jimmy, Johnny, Blane, Misti, Olivia, Austin and Tabby; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Madison, Eli, Jacey, Jude, Dempsey, Raeli, Rigdon, Grant, Lynlee, Shailoh, Ethan and Kaytie; and special friend, Marty. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years; parents; sisters, Rosemary and Neva. Special thanks to the doctors and staff at Parkview Medical Center for their loving care. As per Ramona's request, cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers those wishing to do so may make memorial donations to The at or to a . Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home and Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 11, 2019
