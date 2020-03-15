|
|
Ray Schultz Sr. passed
- away at the age of 89 quietly at McCand less nursing home in Florence, Colo., on March 10, 2020. He was born Feb. 5, 1931, in West Ophelia, Kan. The son of Victor and Ethel Schultz (stepmother), Ruth Sprouse (mother). Married Margret Ruth (Peggy) Bryan on Dec. 12, 1951 (deceased); wife, JoAnn Crump in 1986 (deceased). Survived by his wife, Becky Baker; and his four children, Sharron Mackinnon (Andre), Ray Schultz Jr. (Laura), Richard Kim Schultz (Diana) and Becky Schultz. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grand-children. Longtime member of Park Hill Christian Church and volunteered at Blue Sky. He served in the Army during the Korean War. Ray retired from the Board of Water Works and the Air Force Reserves as a Master Sergeant in 1988. He lived in Pueblo, Colo., most of his life. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Imperial Memorial Gardens
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 15, 2020