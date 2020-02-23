|
Raymond Arthur Fillmore
- left the life here on earth that he so cherished on Feb. 15, 2020. He loved farming, trucking, playing cards and gambling. Even more, he loved family and friends. Ray was born on May 18, 1939, in Boone, Colo. to Arl and Claudine Fillmore. He is survived by four children, Kerry (Heidi) Fillmore, Becky (Tony) Silengo, Myra Ferris, Scott (Karla) Fillmore; 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, one sister; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one sister. A memorial service and celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Elks Lodge in Pueblo, Colo.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 23, 2020