Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
(719) 564-0920
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Pueblo 1st Church of the Nazarene
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Pueblo 1st Church of the Nazarene

Raymond Burton


1932 - 2019
Raymond Burton Obituary
Raymond Burton, 87,
passed away Sept 9, 2019. He was born May 11, 1932, in Newport, Ky., to Harlan and Rhoda Burton. He graduated from Arizona State College and Nazarene Bible College. On Nov. 22, 1952, he married Mary Jane. They would have celebrated their 67th anniversary this year. Ray was preceded in death by parents, Harlan and Rhoda Burton; siblings, Eliza-beth English, Grace Hall, Dutch Burton and Naomi Burton. He is survived by wife, Mary Jane; children, Raylene (David) Williams, Rene Piskor-ski, David Burton and Dorothy (Paul) Farrell; nine grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grand-chil-dren. Viewing, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Imperial Funeral Home. Viewing also at 9 a.m., with services at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Pueblo 1st Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 22, 2019
