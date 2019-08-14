Home

Raymond Lewis

Raymond Lewis In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory of
Raymond Edward Lewis
10/20/1959 8/14/2015








I spent today missing you, and that is probably how I will spend tomorrow and the day after that and ALL the days after that too.
Every once in a while,
in the middle of an
ordinary life...
Love gives us a fairy tale.
Where there is deep grief, there was great love.
Forever Loved,
Forever Missed

Love,
Your Family
Paula, Elijah, Melanie, Amaris, Quentin, Presley, Coco, Wilson Families
and Friends

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 14, 2019
