|
|
IN MEMORIAM
In Loving Memory of
Raymond Edward Lewis
10/20/1959 8/14/2015
I spent today missing you, and that is probably how I will spend tomorrow and the day after that and ALL the days after that too.
Every once in a while,
in the middle of an
ordinary life...
Love gives us a fairy tale.
Where there is deep grief, there was great love.
Forever Loved,
Forever Missed
Love,
Your Family
Paula, Elijah, Melanie, Amaris, Quentin, Presley, Coco, Wilson Families
and Friends
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 14, 2019