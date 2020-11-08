1/1
Raymond Leyba
11/11/1960 - 11/4/2020
Raymond Clem Leyba, 59, passed away Nov. 4, 2020. He was born Nov. 11, 1960, in Fortt Riley, Kan., to proud parents, Clem and Roseann (Trujillo) Leyba. He was preceded in death by his father, Clem. Raymond enjoyed watching the Denver Broncos, playing dominoes and being with his family. He is survived by his mother, Roseann Leyba; wife, Carlota Leyba; siblings, Rachel and Francine Leyba and Lori (Manuel) Salazar; his children, Raymond Jr., Bernadette and Julie Leyba, Theresa Saldana, Fabian (Celeste) and David (Nicole) Chacon; several other relatives and friends who loved and will miss him dearly. At his request, cremation. Celebration of Life, 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, Angelus Chapel. Pastor Vince Diaz, officiating. Limited seating due to gathering restrictions. Mask required. Online condolences www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 8, 2020.
