- 62, affectionately known as "Ray J" passed away Jan. 29, 2020, a lifetime Puebloan. He was born Aug. 11, 1957, to Joe Padilla and Arabella Escajeda. He was preceded in death by his mother. Ray served in the U.S. Marines. He enjoyed watching the Broncos, taking pictures of lowrider shows and the girls in them. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 39 years, Gloria Martinez; father, Joe Padilla; daughter, Lynette Martinez; step-children, Carlos (Bobbie) Baca, and Valerie Baca; grandchildren, Kayla, Mercedes, Samantha, Mariah, Areanna, Hector, Jacob, Brandy; three great-grandchildren; siblings: Brenda Felton, Lawrence (Judy) Martinez, Shelly Martinez, David Maes, Mario Escajeda, Lazaro (Mariah) Escajeda; numerous other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Monday at Word of Jesus Christ, Pastor Albert Struck.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 7, 2020