Home

POWERED BY

Raymond M. Martinez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond M. Martinez Obituary

Raymond M. Martinez

Raymond M. Martinez,
62, affectionately known as "Ray J" passed away Jan. 29, 2020, a lifetime Puebloan. He was born Aug. 11, 1957, to Joe Padilla and Arabella Escajeda. He was preceded in death by his mother. Ray served in the U.S. Marines. He enjoyed watching the Broncos, taking pictures of lowrider shows and the girls in them. Most of all he loved spending time with his family. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 39 years, Gloria Martinez; father, Joe Padilla; daughter, Lynette Martinez; step-children, Carlos (Bobbie) Baca, and Valerie Baca; grandchildren, Kayla, Mercedes, Samantha, Mariah, Areanna, Hector, Jacob, Brandy; three great-grandchildren; siblings: Brenda Felton, Lawrence (Judy) Martinez, Shelly Martinez, David Maes, Mario Escajeda, Lazaro (Mariah) Escajeda; numerous other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Monday at Word of Jesus Christ, Pastor Albert Struck.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -