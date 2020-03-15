Home

Raymond Monroe

Raymond Monroe Obituary
Raymond Harold Monroe,
85, beloved husband and
father, passed peacefully on March 5, 2020. He is survived by his beautiful wife of 66 years, Lucy; his daughters, Cindy and Terri; and his sons, Richard (Sonya) and Scott (Vail Carlson). He was loved and will be missed by his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchil-dren; and large extended family. Ray retired from the City of Pueblo as Director of Aviation for the Pueblo Memorial Airport. He then bought ELM Vending and spent several years enjoying his customers and providing them with snacks and drinks. Ray loved spending time with his family, working in the yard, traveling and most of all, fishing and vacations at their mountain property. He was known to be a big man with a big heart. Circle of Life event at a later date. Donations to the Avon-dale United Methodist Church, Avondale, CO. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 15, 2020
