Raymond P. Krasovic Raymond P. Krasovic, 93,
- born June 29, 1926, to John J. Krasovic Sr. and Mary A. (Mohorcich). Krasovic. Passed away peacefully on Feb. 26, 2020, surrounded by his family. Ray is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Josephine Krasovic; children, Patty Jo Martin (Chuck Burnham), Barbara (Kevin) Burkhart, Mary Kay (Randal) Bregar, RaeAnna (Sean) Tucker; grandchildren, Jennifer Burkhart (George Riff ), Gregory (Carly) Burkhart, Amanda (Tony) Palumbo, Dominick Bregar (Angie Moore), Jakob Tucker, Patrick Tucker; great-grandchild, Ally Marie Palumbo; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Ray is survived by his brothers, John Krasovic Jr. and Anthony (Norma) Krasovic. Ray is reunited in death with his parents; in-laws, John and Agnes Grande; son-in-law, Jay A. Martin; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Krasovic. Ray loved his immediate and extended family with all his heart, and cherished everything associated with his Slovenian heritage including his support of KSKJ, his love of polkas, and his taste for potica and krofi (kro-fuh). Ray attended Central High School and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Upon his return, he signed on as a first baseman and played semi-pro baseball for the old Brooklyn Dodgers. After his time with the Dodgers, he attended Pueblo Junior College and started his bricklayer apprenticeship at the age of 22. He pursued a lifelong career as a bricklayer working for and co-owning Buccola-Krasovic Brick Contractors. His masonry expertise included brick, stone and block. He had a hand in building Pueblo-area structures too numerous to count. His biggest project was Pitts Middle School in 1959; and in 1995 (as one of his final projects) he volunteered his time and talent to build the brick dugouts for Central High School's baseball field. In 1998, Bricklayers Local #2 honored him for 50 years of service. Ray helped build Pueblo brick by brick, and his work will live on forever. The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Parkview Medical Center and Belmont Lodge for the care and compassion they showed Ray. Rosary will be held at 9:30 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Mary Help of Christians of Catholic Church, followed by Mass at 10 a.m. Burial will take place at Roselawn. Online condolences, www.tgmccarthy.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 1, 2020