Raymond Perko, 91,
- passed away Feb. 8, 2020, to be reunited with his beloved wife of 56 years, Audrey. He is survived by his son, Gary Perko of Las Vegas; niece, Lori (John) Krall; and numerous other nieces and nephews, cousins and special lifetime friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Agnes; mother-in-law, Anna Germ; brother, Frank Perko; sisters, Rose Cesar, Mary Ovechka, Alice Skube, Helen Chorak, Francis Babnik; and niece, Sandra Pruce. Ray enlisted in the United States Navy in 1946 and served as a radio teletype operator. After returning home from the Navy, Ray began working at the CF&I Steel Mill, where he worked for more than 30 years. Ray enjoyed watching sports programs and taking trips to Cripple Creek and Las Vegas with Audrey. Many thanks and much appreciation to the Brookdale staff who cared for Ray while he lived there for the past year, especially Janella, Heather and Debbie for helping make Brookdale his new home. Also, special thanks to Sangre de Cristo Hospice and Palliative Care for the past few months of care provided. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church with interment following at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and food, donations may be made in Ray's honor to Brook- dale El Camino or Sangre de Cristo Hospice and Palliative Care. Online condolences,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 19, 2020