Reba Howard Dempcy,
- 98, passed away Dec. 3, 2019. She was born in Hendley, Neb., to Vance and Velma Howard, the youngest and last surviving of four children. In 1940 she married Elgar Dempcy. After WWII, they eventually settled in Eustis, Neb., where they raised two children. They owned and operated a farm and small dairy. She and Elgar ranched the homesteaded land in Lincoln County, Neb. She was as comfortable riding a rake as she was in the kitchen. Branding time at the ranch was a county event. They moved to Pueblo in 1980. Reba was a wonderful seamstress and cook, still hosting "chicken and noodle" dinners for family and friends well into her 90s. Adventurous and fun spirited, she went for a helicopter thrill ride and white water rafting at Royal Gorge on her 75th birthday and hot air ballooning on her 80th. She loved traveling and always had a suitcase packed and ready at the door. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and enjoyed a 40-year membership and friendship of the FCE Pueblo County Chapter. Survived by daughter, Judy (Mike) DeCarlo of Pueblo; son, Glen (Claudia Van Buren) Dempcy of O'Fallon, Ill.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great- great-grand-daughters; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Bill and Nancy Bustillos and Bernard and Antionette Padilla. Thank you to the Primrose Retirement Community staff for their loving care for our Mother. We will miss her love, spunk and love of life! Memorial service, 11 a.m. Friday., March 6, at Imperial Funeral Home. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 3, 2020