Rebecca A. "Becky"
passed away on Nov. 22, 2019. She was with her family before her passing. Becky was born to Manual and Josephine in Las Vegas, N.M., on Aug. 26, 1916. She was very active, out- going person and touched many hearts in a positive way. She loved to knit, sew and fix things. Becky met Vincent Arrigo in Pueblo, Colo., and married in 1937. They were together 51 years prior to Vincent's passing in 1988. A good part of their life was spent in a cabin that they built in Westcliffe, Colo. Becky is survived by her daughter, Patty (Ron) Getts; sons, Joseph (Kacey) Arrigo, Leonard (Susan) Arrigo and Mike (Cheryl) Arrigo; brother, Pat Lara; sisters, Viola Thorpe, Delores Johnson and Tina Koukol; 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister and six brothers. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Dec. 13, 2019, at Our Lady of the Meadows Catholic Church, Pueblo, Colo. Reception to follow in parish hall.
- Arrigo
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 8, 2019