07/02/1980 - 09/09/2020
Reina Montez (Romero), 40, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away on Sept. 9, 2020. Reina was born in Pue-blo on July 2, 1980, to Jean Whitney and Ronald Romero. She excelled throughout school and graduated with honors from Central High School in 1998. She attended Central College in Pella, Iowa on full-schol-arship. She was a member of Alpha Zeta Chi and graduated with degrees in both biology and chemistry in 2002. She moved back to Pueblo and began teaching at South High School. She was an excellent teacher. She soon received her master's degree from Adams State and became a school administrator. She was an assistant principal at Roncalli Middle School, South High School and, most recently, at East High School. Reina was enrolled in the Educational Doctorate program at the University of Colorado-Denver and had a 3.844 GPA at the time of her passing. She was a fierce advocate for those students who many others tend to overlook -- students from dysfunctional back-grounds who needed an advocate and mentor to help keep them motivated in school. Her ultimate goal was to become a superintendent of a school district. In 2010, she married her husband, Brian, and a year later welcomed her son, Corran Eleasar, to the world. Reina enjoyed food, reading, country music, supporting her family, watching Hallmark movies and supporting her students in their academic and athletic endeavors. She could be seen at almost every sporting event rooting on her East Eagles. She was preceded in death by her father, Ronald; and grandparents, Eleasar and Ramon. Reina is survived by her husband, Brian; son, Corran; mother, Jean; brothers, Christopher and Niko; nephew, Niko Jr.; in-laws, Marty and Emily Montez; bro-ther-in-law, Troy (Lydia) Montez; nephew, Cru; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral Mass, 9 a.m. Tue-sday, Sept. 15 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel. Limited seating due to gathering restrictions. Mask required. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 13, 2020.
