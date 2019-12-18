|
Renee J. Quintana Sanchez
43, a wonder- ful wife and mother, passed away Dec. 13, 2019. She was born Nov. 21, 1976, to Apolonio Fierro and Virginia Quintana. She was preceded in death by her father, Apolonio Fierro. She had a strong faith and instilled that into her family. Her most cherished time was with her family. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Abram Sanchez- Rodriguez; mother, Virginia Quintana; children Antoinette Quintana (Jordan Trujillo), Abraham Sanchez Jr. (Leilani), Angel Sanchez, Andres Sanchez; three brothers; one sister; mother-in-law, Maria Esther Rodriguez-Alvarez; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Pueblo Christian Healing Center, 1304 Lake Ave.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 18, 2019