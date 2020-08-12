1/1
Rex. E. Lile
Rex E. Lile, 89, passed away July 27, 2020, and was born Feb. 2. 1931. He was preceded in death by wife, Catherine, after 66 years of marriage; sons, Dan Arnold and Mayland; and grandson, Brandon. Survived by sons, Ray, Floyd and Frank; daughter, Ruby; daughter-in-law, Debbie; and numerous grandchildren. Rex worked for the Public Service for 29 years and owned his own welding business in Pueblo. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service pending and will be announced later.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 12, 2020.
