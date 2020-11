89, born May 12, 1931, passed away Nov. 22, 2020. Survived by wife, Jackie; children, Richard (Deb), Randy (Mary) and Don Cash; grandchildren, Ryan (Randi), Marie and Kathy Cash. Richard worked at CF&I Steel and then Dana Corporation for 43 years. He liked football, fishing, hunting, NASCAR and was an avid Broncos fan. As per his request, there will be no services. The family requests no flowers and no food. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com