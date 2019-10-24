|
82, born to Timothy C. and Nina R. Anglund in Colo-rado Springs, Colo. January 3, 1937, and passed away Oct. 18, 2019. Preceded in death by son, Mikel Anglund and sister, Mary Gentry. Survived by daughters, Kim (John) Swallow, Patti (Sean) Birrer, Shannon (Sam) Anglund Ruybalid; son, Rick (Cindy) Anglund; grandchildren, Ambria (Chris), Kaila (Jonathan), Krysta, Joshua, Jared, Adam, Sammy, Savanah, Dallas (Lauren), Josh (Susan); great-grand-children, Kassidy, Adilynn, CJ, Lukas, Jett, Maverick, Aidan, Vera, Elowyn, Gwen, Gavin, and Nolan; brothers, Tim (Sandy), Al (Carol); along with cousins, nieces and nephews. Richard graduated from Adam State College. He retired from Rye High School (mathematics teacher) and worked for BLM during the summer months. Dick was a hunter safety instructor, City Councilman 1974-1978, board member SRDA, chairman of IOF and participated in many other organizations. His biggest joy was spending time with his family, hunting, and fishing, camping, watching sports and dancing as often as possible. The family would like to give a big thank you to Dr. Gaide, Rachel and Frontier Hospice. Arrangements by Imperial Funeral Home. Services to be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Fellowship of the Rockies.
