Richard Anthony Buck
Richard Anthony Buck, 68, passed away on Sept. 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Maxine Swearingen; and granddaughter, Leah Buck-Howlett. He is sur-vived by his wife, Kathy; stepsons, Eric and Nick; stepdad, Norwood (Bud) Swearingen; bro-thers, Jerry and Tracy Swearingen; mother of his children, Roberta Poole; his children, Riki (Brian) Ropp, Randy (Lynn) Buck, and Rhonda Howlett; grandchildren, Lauryn, Nathan, Ashlyn, Julia and Scarlett; and his dog, Murphy. Rick co-founded/founded two of Pueblo's largest heating and air conditioning companines. He retired from R Buck Heating in 2015. Rick was known for his love to make people smile and his light-hearted demeanor. Many of us will never forget his jokes. He will be missed by all.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 20, 2020.
