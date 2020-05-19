|
- Blagg, 69, joined his golfing buddies in heaven on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Dave was the son of Carl and Ellen Blagg; and the brother of Deborah Colbert. All preceded him in death. Dave was a lifetime resident of Pueblo, graduating from South High School in 1968, where he excelled at many things, including wrestling. He accepted a wrestling scholarship and attended Rangely College in Rangely, Colo. He returned to Pueblo and accepted a position as a firefighter for the Pueblo Fire Department. Dave was instrumental in gro-wing and leading IAFF Local 3, became union president and served pas-sionately working for a safe and fair career for all Pueblo firefighters. Dave celebrated receiving the Lifetime Union Ser-vice Award, President E-meritus in February 2020. There were few things Dave enjoyed as much as a day on the golf course. Some of those were his children, Derek Scott Blagg of Atlanta, Ga., Deena Joy (Dan) Buff-ington of Gunnison and Alex David Blagg of Pueblo; grandchildren, Maddison, Alex, Mikayla, Connor, Bristol and Carlo. A Celebration of Life will be held in the fall. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Gunnison Valley Health Home Medical Services, 1500 W. Tomichi Ave., Gunnison, CO 81230, who helped his family care for him during his final days.
