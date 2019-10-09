|
|
Richard Brown, 62, af-
- fection-ately known as
- "Dickie" to family and friends. A lifetime Puebloan, he was born Sept. 24, 1957 to proud parents Charlie and Barbara Brown, both preceed him in death. Dickie retired from the Union Pacific Railroad with 37 years of service. He lived 18 years in Denver. He loved fishing, coaching his nephews in football and volunteering at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Dickie is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Connie (Enriquez) Brown; his children, Matthew Garcia (Katie), Adam Garcia and Barbara Brown (Brandon); siblings, Charlie Brown (Connie) and Judy Lucy (Tom); and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who loved and will miss Dickie very much. Memorial Mass, 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1145 S. Aspen Rd. A celebration reception at noon, IBEW, 2901 Farabough Lane.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 9, 2019