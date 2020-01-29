|
Richard Carrillo, 90, of
- Pueblo passed away on Jan. 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Della Carillo; daughter, Anna Carrillo; granddaughter, Irene Pozos; and parents, Anastacio and Lucy Carrillo. He is survived by his children, Duane, Pat, Roberta (Jerry), Terry, Loretta (Billy), Tony (Kathy), Jackie and Jerome; 13 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; fur baby, Rio; siblings, Mary and Virginia (Mack). Memorial service, 3 p.m. Thursday, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 29, 2020