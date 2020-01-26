|
|
Richard E. Anaya, 68,
- formerly of Pueblo, passed away on Jan. 13, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev., from a lengthy illness. Born April 21, 1951, in Pueblo, Colo., to the union of Richard Anaya and Dorothy (Valdez) Anaya. Preceded in death by his father, Richard Anaya. Survived by his wife, Lydia (Armijo) Anaya and loving dog, Yogi; mother, Dorothy Anaya; sister, Jacque Roybal; nieces and nephews. He proudly served in the Marine Corps and resided in Las Vegas most of his life. A private cremation has taken place with no formal services, per his request. Affordable Cremation & Burial Service, 2127 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 26, 2020