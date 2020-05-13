|
|
Richard Lee "Dick" "Ol'
89, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, was surrounded by family as he passed away on May 9, 2020, at his home in Pueblo West. Dick was born Feb. 13, 1931, in Minden, Neb. He attended Kearney (Nebraska) High School where he was involved in student government and a stand-out athlete in many sports, but excelled in football and basketball. He attended the University of Nebraska Kearney (formerly Kear-ney State College) on a football scholarship. He married his high school sweetheart, Gloria Mor-ton, on Nov. 11, 1949. Their legendary life-long romance was celebrated last fall on their 70th wedding anniversary. Dick and Gloria moved to Pueblo in 1953, and his three decade career in education began as a P.E. teacher at Bradford Elementary. At Bradford, he and fellow educator and lifelong friend, Everett Thalham-mer, also coached and refereed many teams and sporting events. He attained his Master's Degree in Education with an administrative endor-sement in 1962 from Western State College in Gunnison. He then applied his administrator's license as the principal of Goodnight Elementary for 20 years from 1962 to 1982. Many students would fondly reminisce with Dick when they would see him, even after decades of leaving his schools. A true educator never forgets a student and a student never forgets someone who inspired them. And given that ethos, he and Gloria instilled a legacy of educators within his own family with 13 children and grandchildren going on to careers in public education. Dick remained supportive of education and educators even in retirement and proudly served for many years on the board of Pueblo Teachers Credit Union. He was a sports enthusiast all his life and avidly attended his own grand and great- grandchildren's sporting events right up to this spring. As a small boy in Nebraska, he grew up hunting, trapping and fishing and carried these passions throughout his very active life, passing this love of sports and the outdoors on to his children and grandchildren with many trips back to his and Gloria's old stomping grounds in Nebraska for pheasant hunting and Blue Mesa Reservoir by Gunnison for fishing. But most of all Ol' Pa loved his large and extended family of six children, 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. And they cherished their time with him as well and would love to hear him call them "kiddo" or some other warm or funny term of endearment. Ol' Pa loved to tell stories and he had plenty of years and plenty of ears to share his favorites. Dick is survived by the only love of his life for over 70 years, Gloria (nee Morton) Elm; and their love story produced six children, Cindy (Greg) Elm-Sinn of Rye, Colo., Sue (Bruce) Vincent of Penrose, Colo., Sally (Bob) Guasta of Pueblo West; Sandy Sazama of Olathe, Colo., Mike (Deb-bie) Elm of Montrose, Colo., and Shelly (Greg) Brunjak of Leadville, Colo. As the current necessity of social distan-cing does not permit a celebration of life at this time, the family requests any donations in honor of Dick be made to the or Sangre de Cristo Hospice. An online memorial web page has been created where the family encourages the sharing of remembrances and photos: https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/DickElm. Dick would want us all to remember this quote from another legendary teacher, Dr. Seuss: "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened."
- Pa" Elm,
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 13, 2020