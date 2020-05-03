|
Richard "Dick" Hess.
- Riverside Bar lost one of our beloved family members. Dick was born Sept. 1, 1942, and departed this life peacefully in his home on April 24, 2020. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran who then trans-itioned into his career as an award-winning livestock auctioneer. Dick enjoyed spending time with his close friends at the Riverside Bar & Grill where he would occasionally wow his friends at karaoke singing the Auctioneer Song or his favorite, George Jones', He Stopped Loving Her Today. Special thanks to Mikki Fudge, Brad and Dawnette Hinkle, Laurlai and Jessica Ginnings, Larry and Peach Ladner, Billy and Sharon Keister, Stephanie Spinuzzi and the Riverside crew and family. We love you and will always miss you our friend.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 3, 2020