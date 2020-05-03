Home

POWERED BY

Richard "Dick" Hess

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Dick" Hess Obituary
Richard "Dick" Hess.
The
Riverside Bar lost one of our beloved family members. Dick was born Sept. 1, 1942, and departed this life peacefully in his home on April 24, 2020. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran who then trans-itioned into his career as an award-winning livestock auctioneer. Dick enjoyed spending time with his close friends at the Riverside Bar & Grill where he would occasionally wow his friends at karaoke singing the Auctioneer Song or his favorite, George Jones', He Stopped Loving Her Today. Special thanks to Mikki Fudge, Brad and Dawnette Hinkle, Laurlai and Jessica Ginnings, Larry and Peach Ladner, Billy and Sharon Keister, Stephanie Spinuzzi and the Riverside crew and family. We love you and will always miss you our friend.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -