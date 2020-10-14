1/1
Richard Hill
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
Richard Charles Hill, 75, affectionately known as "Rick" and "2 Kool," passed away Sept. 25, 2020. A lifetime Puebloan, he was born Oct. 7, 1944, to James and Mildred (Smith) Hill who precede him in death. Rick retired from the Colorado State Hospital. In retirement, he worked with Pueblo School District 60 in athletics. His voice is well-known for announ-cing the baseball games at Runyon Field. Rick was the definition of "Kool". He had charisma and style like no other, and was a music aficionado. Many knew him for his beautiful classic cars that he would roll through the streets of Pueblo, always turning heads. Rick leaves to cherish his memory his children, "Rick" Wade R. Hill (Debi), Jameson G.P. Hill (Richard), Jason G. Hill (Jodi), Nicole A. (Hill) White and Camara R.E.X. Garcia (Desiree); siblings, Jacqueline Hill, Howard Hill and Donald Hill; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild; girlfriend, Sandra Archuleta; numerous other relatives and friends; and many young Pueblo athletes who played to his voice and who will miss him dearly. The family would like to express a special thanks to those family and friends, especially Rick's lifelong friend, Joe Wilson, who shared their love and time with this special and unique man. Wake with family present 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Ang-elus Chapel. Mask required. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 14, 2020.
