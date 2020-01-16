|
Richard L. Fellion, 95,
- passed away Jan. 13, 2020, at the Bruce Mc-Candless Colorado State Veterans Community Living Center in Florence, Colo. Born in Pueblo, Nov. 16, 1924, to Fred and Delia (Lucier) Fellion. Preceded in death by his wife, Virginia (Rupar) Fellion; and his brothers, Edwin, Glenn, Henry and Donald. Survived by sister, Marian Rhoades of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and his children, Richard (Mary Kay Jerman) Fellion of Colorado Springs, Debi (Joseph) Fellion-Delecki of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Sue Fellion (David Overby) of Pueblo West and Robert Fellion of Pueblo; grand- children, Kathryn Fellion of Los Angeles, Calif., Courtney Fellion of Oakland, Calif., Erica Fellion of Sherman Oaks, Calif., Gannon (Kathy) Harvey of Pueblo West and Julie Fellion of Pueblo West; great- grandchild, Rowan Harvey and numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family members. He lived through the Great Depression, graduated from Central High School, survived the fierce fighting to end World War II in Europe, and retired after 38 years of employment at the CF&I Steel Mill. He started his second "career" building rentals and acquiring animals on his "South Forty" by Minnequa Lake. He loved animals all his life; he loved fishing, hunting, camping, and seeking out old gold mines in the mountains of Colorado. He was always there to help those in need and loved his family. We cherish the time he spent with us. We thank all who felt affection for him through his last years and mourn his passing together. Please join us for an informal memorial gathering at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home, Pueblo, Colo. Online condolences may be made with www.tgmccarthy.com. Donations in his name to support veterans services or animal welfare charities would be appreciated.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 16, 2020