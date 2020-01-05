|
- Pueblo West, born Jan. 22, 1930. Richard saw the face of Jesus and took his breath away on Jan. 1, 2020. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Lovelace. He was born and raised in Atchison, Kan., and moved to San Diego, Calif., with his wife in 1949, to serve in the U.S. Navy. Richard enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and raising his three children. He moved to Pueblo West in 1994 to enjoy retirement and be near family. Richard is survived by his three children, Linda (John) Gould of Rockwall, Texas, David (Lanita) Lovelace of Pueblo West, and Robin (Craig) Ravenkamp of Pueblo West; nine grand-children and 17 great-grandchildren. Richard was a great dad, provider, husband, grandpa, believer in Jesus Christ, mentor, role model, sup-porter, patriotic and proud veteran, and a friend to many. Service, 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8 at Im-perial Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank Chateau at Sharmar Village, and Sangre de Cristo Hospice staff for their dedication and care for their father. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice in the father's name. Online condolences may be offered at imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 5, 2020