|
|
Richard Arthur Lyons,
- 81, passed peacefully on Friday Aug. 30, 2019. He was born June 25, 1938, in Williamsport, Pa. to Clarence and Opal Lyons. Richard joined the Marines in 1957 and served until 1963. After the Marines, Richard followed into many business ventures from Pa., Hawaii, Ariz. to making Colo. his home for the last 27 years. He formed Lyons Home Improvements that became his passion. Richard is survived by his children, Michael Lyons, Brenda Montano, Mickey Lyons, Timothy Lyons, Jenny Pecchia, Richard Lyons Jr., Holly Lyons and Jessica Lyons. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Loriann Andersen. Celebration of life will be at a later date by family and friends. Online condolences at tgmccarthy.com. Arrangements by TG McCarthy Funeral Home.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 4, 2019