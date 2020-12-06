1/1
Richard M. Caias
Richard M. Casias, 89, of Pueblo, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 20, 2020. He was born June 9, 1931. Preceded in death by his grandson, Michael Casias. Survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Casias; sister, Gloria Naranjo; children, Linda Carillo, Larry (Denise) Casias, Ruth Casias (Ed), Andrew (Val) Casias, Dan Casias, Don Casias and Chris Casias; grandchildren, Pam (Joe) Sekiya, Misty (Andrew) Phillips, Gabe Casias, Daniel Trujillo, Andrea Casias (Johnny), Angelic (Phil) Trujillo, Jared Casias, Adrienne (Jerry) Chavez, Lynette Casias, Fran Casias, Daniel Carillo, April Casias (Devon), Latisha Casias (Cisco), Leroy Cordova; and 21 great-grandchildren. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many. He enjoyed going to Cripple Creek, playing poker, golf, and watching sports with his wife. His family was his world and he made sure they were all taken care of. He loved all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and shared a close and caring relationship with his two special grand-daughters, Pam and Misty. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Richard Max Casias, Don't think of him as gone away, his journey's just begun. Life holds so many facets, this earth is only one. Just think of him as resting, from the sorrow and the tears, in a place of warmth and comfort, where there are no days or years. Think how he must be wishing that we could know today, how nothing but our sadness can really pass away. And think of him as living in the hearts of those he touched.... For nothing loved is ever lost, and he was loved so much.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 6, 2020.
