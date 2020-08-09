Richard Markus, 73, passed away Aug. 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Beulah Markus. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sharla; son, John Markus; daughter, Alesha (Benjamin) Reed; grandsons, William and Michael Reed; brother, Jim (Libby) Markus; and sisters, Peggy (Kevin) Tinkler and Pat Cabibi. He is also survived by several neices, nephews and good friends. Richard attended South High School and Colorado State University. He loved gadgets and science fiction. He was a Vietnam veteran. He was an electronic technician at CF&I and Davis Wire. The celebration of Richard 's life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Imperial Memorial Gardens.



