Richard Mora Jr., 56, af fection-ately known as Big Rich, Uncle and Bro, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020. He was born May 17, 1964, to Richard and Helen Mora in Pueblo. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Mora; and nephew, Kyle Gabriel Eller. He graduated from Pueblo South High in 1981. He retired as a chef after working in Texas, Florida, Oklahoma and Kansas. Richard had deep faith, was a member of the Knights of Columbus and prayed the rosary daily. Rick was an active member of Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Gard-ner, Kan.. He was one -of-a-kind. He was the funniest man in the room, a sarcastic pain in the butt and had a heart the size of Colorado. There is nothing he wouldn't do for his family and friends. He was an avid Broncos, Rockies and Avalanche fan. He loved bowling, karaoke and socializing with his family and friends. Rick is survived by his mother, Helen Mora; aunt, Sadie Cortez; sisters, Julianna Mora, Jennifer Mora (David) Eller and Rachelle Mora (Gary) Golds-boro; nephews and nieces, Michael Mora, Jerod and Julianna Eller, Kristin and Benton Sneed, Margo and Jon Beltz, and Gary Jr. and Kirsten Goldsboro. Loved and spoiled great-nephews, and nieces, Jude, Max, Roman, Scarlett, Dawson, Piper, Thea, Whitney, Sadie Bo, Wyatt, Sebastian and Jon Jr.; many relatives and friends who loved and will miss him dearly. Private family service with interment at Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 14, 2020.