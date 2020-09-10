1/1
Richard Neil "Dick" Schultz
Richard "Dick"
Neil Schultz

Richard "Dick" Neil Schultz. Oct. 27, 1943 - Sept. 7, 2020. Dick is survived by his wife, Patricia "Patti" Kathryn Nelson; daughter, Kristen Lynn (Bret) Stowers; Patti's daughter, Holly (Nick) Massie; their grandchildren, Baylee, Maren and Sonja; and his brother, Dan. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Betty A. Winegar; son, Gregory Brent Schultz; and his brother, David. Memorial service, 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, Bethel Lutheran Church, 4925 Farmingdale Drive, Colorado Springs, Colo., 80917. Reception to follow at Bethel Lutheran Church Christ Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dick's memory may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, (bethellutheran.net) or the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (hsppr.org). To see Dick's full obituary, please visit tsfs.co

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 10, 2020.
