Richard "Jess" Oliva, born July 23, 1948, in Pueblo, Colo., passed away, March 20, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Sara Brad-shaw; granddaughter, Brooklynn Bradshaw; sisters, Karen (Doug) Conry and Debbie (Mar-tin) Castillo; brothers, Edward (Laura) and Mark (Ruth) Oliva; and was loved by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Cass and David Oliva. Jess graduated from East High School and served in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne as a combat medic. He was a recipient of a Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars. He worked at the CF&I, was a Forest Ranger and worked for Pueblo School District 60. Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held at Our Lady of the Mea-dows Catholic Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store