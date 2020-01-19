Home

Richard Regalado

Richard Regalado Obituary
Richard Regalado, 86, of
Pueblo passed away on Jan. 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandy Blea; son, Derrick Regalado; parents, Augustine and Katie Regalado; granddaughter, Jessica Regalado; numerous other family. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Josephine Regalado; children, Cathy Regalado, Paul Regalado, Lisa (John) Consonero, Natalie (Roy) Valdez, Sheri (Ralph) Miller, Martin Regalado and Dominique (Seoung) Son; 16 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; three brothers; one sister; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Rosary, 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Mass of the Resurrection, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, Shrine of St. Therese, Pueblo, Colo.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 19, 2020
