Home

POWERED BY

Richard Rousseau

Add a Memory
Richard Rousseau Obituary
Richard Joseph Rousseau,
75, of Colorado City, passed away Aug. 21, 2019. Preceded in death by his mother, father and brother. Survived by his wife, five children and 15 grandchildren. Richard served in the Army in the 101st Airborne Division which included two tours in Vietnam. Memorial ser-vice, 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial contributions can be made to or Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.