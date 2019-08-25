|
Richard Joseph Rousseau,
- 75, of Colorado City, passed away Aug. 21, 2019. Preceded in death by his mother, father and brother. Survived by his wife, five children and 15 grandchildren. Richard served in the Army in the 101st Airborne Division which included two tours in Vietnam. Memorial ser-vice, 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial contributions can be made to or Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Online condolences can be made at roselawnpueblo.org.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 25, 2019